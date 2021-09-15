Installation of water main will cause brief road closure in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – An upcoming road closure in Killeen will be causing some brief changes in traffic.

The outside lane of westbound Stagecoach Road, between Flanigan Drive and Tyrel Drive, will be closed Thursday, September 16, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., for the installation of a water main.

The road will reopen to through traffic at the end of the day, depending on weather conditions. Travelers should anticipate delays, and are asked to use caution, obey signage and to pay attention to workers and equipment.

If you would like to make inquiries, you can contact the Engineering Office at (254) 616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.

Source: City of Killeen