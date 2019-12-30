International tip leads to local child porn arrest

A tip sent through the Department of Homeland Security led McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest a local man on child porn charges.

An arrest affidavit stated that the case built against Bryce Jacob Willis was built beginning with an investigation that began in Australia.

An investigation that resulted in a search at a location there turned up images of child pornography that led to an IP address in Woodway.

The affidavit stated that at least 14 images found in Australia were tied to that IP address, mostly girls under the age of ten.

After the initial tip was received December 23, a search warrant was obtained December 26 with a search conducted the next day by deputies and agents with Homeland Security.

The affidavit stated that Willis was found sitting at his desk.

A forensic analysis of his phone was begun and Willis was taken to the sheriff’s office for an interview.

The affidavit stated that after being given his Miranda warnings, he waived his rights and gave a statement regarding the offense.

The affidavit said he confirmed a fictitious e-mail he used to carry out the viewing and distributing of the material.

Willis was taken to the McLennan County Jail Friday on a charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Saturday he posted $20,000 bail and was released.