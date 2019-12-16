Interstate 35 beam placements to cause closures

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Driving through Waco will be tougher than normal this week.

Road crews will be lifting and placing beams under the Forrest Street Bridge to start building the turnaround lanes. This means the northbound lanes will be closed on Interstate 35 starting Monday night.

Northbound traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads. Southbound lanes will occasionally be stopped, as well.

The work will take place from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. through Thursday, and from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events