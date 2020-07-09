Interstate 35 project to cause lane closures

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to pave the new northbound I-35 frontage road lanes from south of Behrens Circle to south of N Loop 340.

Crews need to adjust barriers to prepare for paving work and plan to close all lanes of the northbound frontage road, from Behrens Circle to N Loop 340 and the northbound exit for N Loop 340, tonight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound travelers planning to exit N Loop 340 (Exit 339) will need to exit US 84/Waco Drive (Exit 338A), turn left at US 84/Waco Drive, and connect with northbound BUS 77 to access N Loop 340.

Next week, crews plan to close all lanes of the northbound frontage road from just north of the US-84 entrance ramp to N Loop 340 and the northbound exit for N Loop 340 (Exit 339) to move forward with paving work.

As crews progress north, the closure will be adjusted from the US-84 entrance ramp to Behrens Circle. These closures are planned to occur nightly, and additional details will be shared as work is scheduled.

Signage for all closures will be in place to inform and direct drivers. Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.

The I-35 Waco project will improve safety and mobility throughout the I-35 corridor. To learn more about this project, you can visit www.my35.org/Waco.