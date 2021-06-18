Interstate 35 road work to cause closures in Belton area

WACO/BELTON, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will perform various lane closures overnight on Interstate 35 in Belton beginning Sunday night and into next week.

All closures performed will allow crews to safely conduct milling and overlay operations along Interstate 35. Beginning Sunday night, crews will close two inside mainlanes of Interstate 35 between 6th Avenue and SH 121.

Additionally, the southbound on-ramp to 6th Avenue will be closed. This closure will be active from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

On Monday night, June 21, crews will perform a full freeway closure on the Interstate 35 southbound mainlanes between 6th Avenue and SH 121. The 6th Avenue on-ramp and Central Avenue on-ramp will be closed, as well. All traffic will be diverted to the Central Avenue exit (Exit 294A). This closure will be active from 7:00 p.m. Monday night to 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

On Tuesday night, crews will close the two outside lanes of Interstate 35 southbound between 6th Avenue and SH 121 overnight. The SH 317, Interstate 14, and SH 121 exit ramps will not be available. The 6th Avenue and Central Avenue on-ramps will also be closed.

This work will be active from 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night to 6:00 a.m. the following morning. On Wednesday night, crews will close the two inside Interstate 35 southbound mainlanes between 6th Avenue and SH 121.

The 6th Avenue on-ramp will be closed. This closure will be active from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

On Thursday night, June 24, crews will perform a full freeway closure on the Interstate 35 southbound mainlanes between 6th Avenue and SH 121. The 6th Avenue on-ramp and Central Avenue on-ramp will be closed, as well. All traffic will be diverted to exit Central Avenue (Exit 294A). This closure will be active from 7:00 p.m. Monday night to 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. Signage will be in place to inform the traveling public of roadwork and traffic control operations.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation