HEWITT, Texas – The Hewitt Fire Department and Robinson Volunteer Fire Department responded to a full-involved truck fire on Tuesday morning.





(Courtesy: Hewitt Police Department)

Crews responded to southbound Interstate 35, in front of Cracker Barrel and Walmart. This area, as well as the area around the Sun Valley Boulevard exit, was closed as travelers had to seek alternate routes.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all lanes of southbound Interstate 35 are back open.

Source: Hewitt Police Department