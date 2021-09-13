Interstate shooting causes SUV crash

Belton Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Officers say it happened around 8:32 p.m. near the bridge over the Lampasas River.

A motorist told them a person in one car fired several times at a white Dodge Durango. The SUV then went off the road.

When First Responders got there, they found the driver, who was injured in the shooting. A helicopter took the victim to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. There is no word at this time about the person’s condition.

The car has several bullet holes in it.

Police say they do not know what sparked the shooting or the identity of the shooter. If you know anything about the shooting, please call Belton Police at 254-933-5840.