Intoxication manslaughter charges filed in fatal Temple crash

A 26-year-old Temple man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with an April crash that left a passenger in his car dead.

Mario Escobedo was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday.

Police had been looking for him after obtaining the arrest warrant October 30.

Escobedo had been the driver of a red Honda Civic that collided with an 18-wheeler in the 2900 block of Airport Road and Village Way April 11.

Escobedo was himself injured in the crash and was hospitalized along with another passenger.

The other passenger, 49-year-old Juan Lopez Lumbreras died.

A police statement said the investigation into the crash indicated Escobedo was drunk and ” failed to safely operate his vehicle.”

The charge is a second degree felony.