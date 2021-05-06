Intoxication manslaughter indictment in fatal December crash near Moody

A 30-year-old McGregor man has been indicted on intoxication manslaughter charges in connection with a December 19, 2020 crash near Moody.

Bond was set at $60,000 for Matthew Lee Anzualda who remained in the Coryell County Jail Thursday.

A 72-year-old Moody man who as a passenger in the car died in the wreck.

Troopers said Luis Delgado Medina was a passenger in a 2014 Cadillac sedan that crashed on FM 2671 seven miles east of Moody in Coryell County.

Troopers reported that the Cadillac was traveling southbound with the driver attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, ran off the roadway, struck a culvert and rolled over multiple times.

The driver was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with what were described as incapacitating injuries.

The indictment filed Tuesday alleged Anzualda had been operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and caused the death of Medina.