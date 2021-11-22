Investigation continues into Friday’s ammonia truck crash in Falls County, driver identified

The Department of Public Safety reports the investigation into Friday’s Falls County crash of a truck carrying anhydrous ammonia continued Monday morning after DPS troopers were able to gain access to the crash site.

The truck had crashed Friday during the noon hour in the 2300 block of FM 1240 in Falls County, south of the Perry Community.

DPS Sgt Ryan Howard said a Peterbilt truck-tractor, semi-trailer failed to negotiate a curve with the truck leaving the roadway, overturning and striking a tree.

The tank carrying the anhydrous ammonia was punctured during the crash.

The driver was reported dead at the scene and was identified as 57-year-old Noe Salas.

The Waco Fire Department Hazmat Team along with Marlin firefighters responded to the scene.

Firefighters in hazmat suits surveyed the scene and found the driver outside the truck but deceased and noted that ammonia was continuing to be released from the punctured tank.

An all-terrain vehicle was used to remove the body from the scene with the victim being pronounced dead by justice of the Peace Kaylah Rosas.

Roads in the area were blocked and one residence was evacuated.

Firefighters reported that there was residual ammonia in the ditch that was slow to dissipate because of weather conditions so the roads remained closed through the weekend, finally being reopened Monday morning.

Marlin firefighters helped with initial decontamination of the body and of the firefighters who recovered it, then took control of the site through the weekend.

DPS reported that it was believed the driver’s death was the result of exposure to the anhydrous ammonia.