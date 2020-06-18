Investigation initiated into sexual assault claims made by missing Fort Hood Soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, Texas- The 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, has appointed an investigating team led by a senior investigating officer to conduct a commander’s investigation, into allegations that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen has been missing since April 22, 2020.

The investigating officer will gather the evidence, thoroughly and impartially consider it, and make findings and recommendations.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings and recommendations will be presented to Col. Overland for his review.

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland says, ““I opened an investigation concerning the information provided by the Guillen Family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was harassed prior to her disappearance.”

CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen.