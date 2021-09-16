Investigators release the cause of the G.W. Carver Middle School fire

The Waco Fire Department says a problem with the electrical system caused the fire that gutted G.W. Carver Middle School.

The department released the results of its investigation Thursday afternoon.

The report classifies the July 27th fire as an accident. Firefighters went to the school around 1 a.m. that day and found heavy smoke in the area on arrival. Inside, firefighters experienced high heat and flames everywhere.

Waco Fire Marshals worked with the Certified Fire Investigation (CFI) division of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) during the investigation.

The damage was so severe to the school, that the Waco ISD decided to move students and teachers to Indian Spring Middle School for the year.