Investment firm to buy franchise company Neighborly headquartered in Waco

A global investment firm has agreed to acquire Neighborly, the worlds largest provider and franchisor of home service brands which is headquartered in Waco.

Financial details of the transaction announced by KKR were not disclosed.

Neighborly was formerly known as the Dwyer Group and has its headquarters at 1010 University Parks Drive in Waco.

It was founded in 1981 by Don Dwyer and holds a portfolio of 28 brands focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and properties with services including plumbing, pest control, restoration, electrical, cleaning and more.

It began as Rainbow International and grew.

It now has a network of more than 4,800 franchises in the U.S. and around the world.

Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly®, said, “Today’s milestone is a strong validation of our business-building strategy and differentiated ability to deliver essential home services. We are excited to embark on our next chapter of growth with KKR’s support and global expertise and look forward to continuing to be a partner of choice for both customers and franchise owners in the years to come.”

KKR is making the investment in Neighborly® from its North American private equity fund.