GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Iola Independent School District is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Grievance counseling and pastors have been made available after a 13-year-old student died in a Grimes County vehicle accident on Wednesday night. Superintendent Jeff Dyer said in a release to parents on Thursday that the Crisis Intervention Team, in addition to counselors, are also available.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that Troopers are investigating the one-vehicle crash – which happened on Farm-to-Market 39, approximately one mile north of Iola.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound and went off the roadway. The driver over corrected, and the vehicle started to overturn. The driver and the back seat passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the GMC, identified as a 17-year-old man, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital and treated for his injuries.

The back seat passenger, identified as a 13-year-old girl, was pronounced dead on the scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord. The front seat passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was not injured.

The junior high football game and National Honor Society ceremony scheduled for Thursday night were cancelled. Dyer also said the pre-season varsity football game scheduled with Maud ISD on Friday night has been cancelled. The district volleyball game between Iola High School and Centerville High School set for Friday will continue, and will be played at 4 p.m. in Centerville.

Texas DPS says this investigation is ongoing.