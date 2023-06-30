Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 25-year-old Iola man was killed in a crash between his motorcycle and an 18 wheeler in Grimes County on Thursday afternoon.

A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported at 3:17 p.m. and occurred on FM-1774, about 13 miles from Navasota. Investigating troopers reported a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on FM-1774 and a 2021 Peterbilt tractor towing a trailer was going south, when the motorcycle moved out of its lane and struck the trailer being towed by the truck.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 25-year-old Harley Lee Stabler, of Iola, was pronounced dead at the scene.