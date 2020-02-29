Irreverent Warriors Hike For Comedy And Veteran Suicide Prevention

Waco, Texas – Military Veterans gathered in Waco today for a hike, a good laugh, and to help prevent veteran suicide.

Irreverent Warriors hosted their “Silkies” Hikes this morning in downtown Waco to build camaraderie and friendships among veterans from across the U.S . Todays hike had a bit of a twist though; every hiker involved word moto shorts, or “silkies” during the days events, providing a bit of comedy and levity to the days. During the hike participants walked around downtown while also bar hopping, with local businesses providing specials to the hikers during the hike.

Organizers say that there are plenty of ways that civilians can support their cause, from donations to volunteering, and providing services and activities during events like these.