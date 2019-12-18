Is there a Remarkable Woman in your life? Let us know about her!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – FOX44 is excited to tell you about a great program we are running with our corporate company Nexstar!

We want to recognize remarkable women all over Central Texas and the United States, and here is how you can help.

Click here to visit our “Remarkable Women” page. Once there, you can fill out the form to nominate a remarkable woman in your life. In February, we will highlight four women who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year award.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events