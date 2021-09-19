Isaiah 117 House to come to McLennan County

WACO, Texas — Isaiah 117 houses provide support in a safe home for children who are awaiting foster care placement.

There are other Isaiah 117 houses across other states, and now Texas will have two. There will be one in Dallas county and the other in McLennan county.

“These homes are so effective,” founder Ronda Paulson said. “These homes exist to reduce trauma for that child, lighten the load of the case manager and ease that transition for that future foster parent. And they’re doing it, and they’re doing it really well.”

The expansion coordinator for Isaiah 117 House, Sarah Miller, said that in Texas this past June, there were over 400 kids who slept in an office or hotel for more than two nights while they were waiting to be placed.

“They just don’t have a place to go,” Miller said. “The need here is huge. And that’s why we decided to make it happen.”

Paulson started the nonprofit organization after her first foster child came to her home in a borrowed, too-small outfit and a cockroach infested diaper bag.

“That was when I learned that that was the norm,” Paulson said. “You know, children in our country enter the system with a black trash bag or nothing. I’ve had multiple children come to Isaiah 117 houses with one shoe on.”

Paulson said she believes this can change a child’s entire foster care experience.

They are hoping for the community to step up and help them meet the need for these kids.

Their goal for the next six months is to bring awareness about the need for this home. After six to eight months, they will be hosting a fundraiser.

To get involved or donate, visit their website.