It’s a big weekend for Waco podcasts

WACO, Texas – This weekend is shaping up to be a big deal for podcasting in Waco.

Bluezville & Friends will be hosting their first very first Comedy Show & Live Podcasting on Friday night from 7:30 p. until 11:30 p.m. They will be hosting three comedians on their podcast, and will also get to have a sit-down conversation and with the audience.

If your tastes are a little more “hardcore”, Necro Electric is putting on a live show for their 50th episode at Brotherwell Brewing on Saturday, January 25.

Rogue Media will be picking the winners of the Rogue Media Podcast Competition on Sunday at Nexus Esports. Ten lucky shows will be selected to have their shows recorded, produced, and represented by Rogue Media for free.

