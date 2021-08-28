Jamie Jam Fundraiser

On February 6, Jamie Blanek stopped to help with a car accident she saw on her way home.

As she was helping, another car crashed into the scene, and Blanek was critically injured upon impact. She underwent multiple surgeries, and her leg had to be amputated.

But now, she is using her experience to bring awareness to those with disabilities at her fundraiser tomorrow, Jamie Jam.

“There’s people out there who need help, who have gone through something just like me,” Blanek said. “I’m not the only one, there are definitely more people.”

She is raising money to help pay for her medical bills and aftercare.



“Prosthetics are extremely expensive,” Blanek said. “Insurance doesn’t cover everything.”

There will be a silent and live auction, raffles, and music all day.

The event starts at noon Sunday for VIP, and at 2 p.m. for general admission.

General admission tickets are $75, and VIP tickets are $250.

She said what she’s most excited for is to see everyone there.



“Whenever they actually show up, that’s when you really really feel it,” Blanek said.

She said for months, people have been calling and texting her each day asking how they can help. For that, she feels very blessed.



“A tremendous amount of people who have said they want to help, and all the people who have donated, it’s been absolutely incredible and overwhelming,” Blanek said.

All proceeds will benefit Blanek’s medical and aftercare costs. For those who don’t want to attend the concert, donations can be made on venmo to @jamieblanekbenefit.

You can find more details and the full lineup here.