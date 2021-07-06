Jared Butler Named Big 12 Male Athlete of Year

Baylor University Press Release

By: David Kaye

IRVING, Texas – Baylor’s Jared Butler has been named the 2020-21 Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year, as announced Thursday by the conference office. Butler becomes the fifth Baylor student-athlete to win a Big 12 Athlete of the Year honor and the first since 2014.

Butler joins Robert Griffin III (2012) and Bryce Petty (2014) to give the Bears three Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year winners. Baylor also has a pair of Big 12 Female Athletes of the Year with Brittney Griner (2012) and Odyssey Sims (2014). Baylor’s five Big 12 Athletes of the Year are tied for third-most in league history behind only Oklahoma and Texas.

A Reserve, La., native, Butler is the fifth men’s basketball student-athlete to win a Big 12 Athlete of the Year honor, joining Jacque Vaughn (1997 – Kansas), Nick Collison (2003 – Kansas), Buddy Hield (2016 – Oklahoma) and Frank Mason III (2017 – Kansas).

Butler was previously named 2021 Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year and 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and he’s a three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree. He graduated in May with a BBA in management, three years after enrolling at Baylor in the fall of 2018.

Butler is the first student-athlete in Big 12’s 25-year history to win Athlete of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Only three previous student-athletes won both Sportsperson of the Year and Athlete of the Year – Cael Sanderson (2002 – Iowa State), Robert Griffin III (2012 – Baylor) and Buddy Hield (2016 – Oklahoma).

On the court, Butler was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player after leading the Bears to the first National Championship in program history. He became BU’s first consensus First-Team All-American and was tabbed as Associated Press Big 12 Player of the Year and USBWA District VII Player of the Year.

Butler finished third in the Big 12 in scoring with 16.7 points per game, led the Big 12 with 2.0 steals per game and a .416 3-point percentage, ranked third in the league with 4.8 assists per game, fifth with a .471 field goal percentage, second with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game and fifth with a 1.69 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Additionally, Butler served as a speaker at Baylor’s student-athlete unity walk. During his speech, he encouraged his fellow student-athletes to strive for equality and racial justice. He also served as a Sunday School teacher for second- and third-graders at Harris Creek Baptist Church and was a student-athlete representative on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.

BAYLOR’S BIG 12 ATHLETES OF THE YEAR:

2012 – Robert Griffin III (FB)

2012 – Brittney Griner (WBB)

2014 – Bryce Petty (FB)

2014 – Odyssey Sims (WBB)

2021 – Jared Butler (MBB)