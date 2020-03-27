JOANN Make to Give effort fights COVID-19

In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, photo, provided by Christina Hunter, Briana Danyele sews cloth face masks that say “We Got This!” in her mother’s living room in Greer, S.C., which will be sent to health care workers. Legions of everyday Americans are sewing masks for desperate hospitals, nursing homes and homeless shelters amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic. (Christina Hunter via AP)

Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts stores are mobilizing customers to pitch in with COVID-19 relief by distributing free kits to sew face masks and gowns for hospitals and healthcare facilities. Personal protective equipment is in alarmingly short supply for medical professionals across the country during the global outbreak.

All 860 locations of the craft store are offering curbside pickup and home delivery of free kits to make masks, gowns and “other essential items” to be donated to American hospitals.

All open stores are carrying face mask kits in adult and youth sizes, a spokesperson for Jo-Ann told Fox News, and the materials are replenished daily. In addition, Jo-Ann is offering its store classrooms, sewing machines and professional instruction for people to produce the personal protective equipment with the free supplies there. Social distancing guidelines will be followed during this effort, the company said in a statement.

The chain is even offering tutorial videos on its website and some stores are even allowing people to create the masks inside.