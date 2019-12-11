Joanna Gaines named to Power 100 list

FILE – In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, “Fixer Upper,” on HGTV. The Gaines’ latest home project is quite the fixer-upper. The Texas couple made famous by HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” home improvement show closed last week on […]

Waco’s own Joanna Gaines finds herself in powerful company. She is on The Hollywood Reporter’s 2019 Women In Entertainment Power 100 list.

Gaines is in the A-List Category as a Host and Producer. The Hollywood Reporter lists many of her accomplishments, including partnering with Discovery Communications to rebrand the DIY Network as the Magnolia Network.

According to the article, Gaines and the network programming team are developing a slate of “unique, inspiring and family-friendly” shows for the October launch of the network.

Also on the list is Kathleen Finch, who is the Chief Lifestyle Brand Officer for Discovery.