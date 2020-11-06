Joe Lopez defeats Sheriff Ricky Scaman in controversial race

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Joe Lopez spent most of his day Thursday taking his campaign signs down around Falls County after wining the battle for Falls County Sheriff just days ago.

He says he ran his race on integrity, respect and trustworthiness – and apparently his message got through to voters beating the Republican Incumbent Ricky Scaman.

“We know. All of us here in Falls County know that it’s time for a change. It’s time for a good positive change for Falls County,” said Elsa Wylie, Lopez’s campaign treasurer.

Other Falls County residents say they agree that change was necessary after Sheriff Scaman was indicted and his law enforcement license were suspended for allegedly assulting women in uniform.

“We want not only the men in our community to be respected, but women also,” said Jack Landrum, a long-time Falls County resident.

Lopez says he doesn’t take the support he’s gained lightly, and he plans to retrain officers within the agency.

“I’m going to give them that opportunity to retrain and use some of my philosophies that I’ve known to work, and hopefully start it with them and turn a good officer into a great officer – which this county deserves,” he said.

He says one of his top priorities is to regain the trust of those living in Falls County, and Falls County voters say they have high expectations for their new sheriff.

They say they are willing to use the power of the vote all over again if their expectations aren’t met consistently.

“People have forgotten that that office is not one that you hold because you want to. You hold it because the community wants you to,” said Landrum.