John Cornyn to visit Waco Family Health Center

WACO, Texas- U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will visit the Family Health Center in Waco August 19.

The Senator is in town to thank local health care employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic and see firsthand how the CARES Act, a coronavirus relief bill he supported in March, is helping them combat the pandemic in Waco.

Following his visit with health care workers, Sen. Cornyn will briefly tour the facility with Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs to learn about the ways the Federally Qualified Health Center has utilized funding from the CARES Act to help those in the region.

Following the tour, Sen. Cornyn will hold a socially-distanced joint press conference with Dr. Griggs, Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Barefield of Waco, Judge Scott Felton of McLennan County, President Dr. Linda Livingstone of Baylor University, and Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer of Waco ISD, who will each speak to how they have used CARES Act funds to benefit the Waco community.

All attendees must wear a mask, socially distance when possible, and follow all CDC guidelines.