Johnson and Johnson McLennan County Covid clinic cancelled

The Waco McLennan County Public Health District is cancelling its Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinics for Tuesday and Wednesday.

This came after the Center for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration placed a pause on the J&J vaccine while they investigate reports of rare adverse events.

People with an appointment will be contacted to reschedule by text or email.

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday clinics will continue as planned with the Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are not part of the CDC & FDA’s investigation.

Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and has experienced a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after their vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Health Care Providers should report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System here