Join a group for new and expecting parents

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will be hosting a walking group for new and expecting parents.

Baby Steps is a free walking group for parents with children up to three years old. Parents will have the opportunity to meet other parents and speak with local experts about parenting and health topics like breastfeeding and finding a birth or postpartum doula.

Baby Steps will meet every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in Cameron Park at Pecan Bottoms beginning Tuesday, September 28, and continuing through November 2. You can email healthei2@wacotx.gov or call 254-750-5431 to register or for more information.

Source: City of Waco