Join FOX 44 at the Beverly Hills Trunk or Treat this weekend!

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas – The City of Beverly Hills is hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat this Saturday. FOX 44 News will be there, as well!

This event will feature pre-made candy bags for kids of all ages, and a Halloween Parade with the Fire Department for those who can’t make it out.

The city is excited to offer this event to get to know the families in the community, and to provide an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into how we’ve bagged these, how they are being handed, and what interaction you get,” says Police Chief Kory Martin. “We think that’s a huge piece of a way we can still stay in touch with the community, but be responsible.”

Beverly Hills has a lot more events coming up this month:

Turkey Bingo – Turkeys and hams are donated, and people can visit the Police Department to win turkeys.

Coffee with a Cop on November 8 – Get to know the Police Department, and don’t be afraid to ask the hard questions!

Craft Day on November 13 – in Community Room of Beverly Hills City Department

Building community rapport is the main priority for the mayor and police chief. They are encouraging strong participation at all community events. You can also visit the City of Beverly Hills Facebook page.