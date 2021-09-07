Join in the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

WACO / BELTON, Texas – It’s almost time to Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 2021, and you’re invited to join in.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because, like flowers, participants don’t stop when something is in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

You can join in for the upcoming event or walk from home. The event will implement safety protocols – including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations, and more. All attendees should be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

If you prefer to walk from home, you can still engage in many walk-day experiences through the mobile app.

For more information on the upcoming walk in Waco, you can go here. For information on the event in Belton, you can click here.

Source: Walk to End Alzheimer’s