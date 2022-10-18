Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Three people have been arrested and drugs have been seized in a joint operation near Rockdale in Milam County.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said early Tuesday morning that Milam County deputies, along with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, executed a search warrant at an address on Russel Drive – just south of the City of Rockdale.

What was described as a “substantial number” of controlled substances and weapons were seized as a result of this joint operation.

Phillip Pounder and Chrystal Rivison were charged with felony manufacture/deliver of controlled substances and Raul Avila was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor for wrong, fictitious, altered, or obscured license plate.

(Courtesy: Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore)

Over 1,100 grams of methamphetamine were seized – along with over 38 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of crack cocaine, over ten grams of heroin and over 270 grams of marijuana – along with over 200 pills of other controlled substances.

16 weapons and a military explosive device container were also found.