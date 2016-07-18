Judge acquits highest-ranking officer in Freddie Gray death trial

Lt. Brian Rice, the highest-ranking officer who was standing trial in the case of the death of Freddie Gray has been acquitted on all charges by a Baltimore judge.
Rice was facing involuntary manslaughter, misconduct in office and reckless endangerment charges, according to Fox News.
Gray died at a Baltimore hospital in April, 2015, a week after suffering a spinal injury in a police van.
This makes the fourth trial in the case that Baltimore prosecutors have failed to win, Fox News reports.
