Judge challenges warning over same-sex marriage

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensely has announced she is fighting back after the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct warned her about refusing to perform same-sex marriages.

Judge Hensley says the reason for not officiating same-sex weddings is due to her Christian beliefs. And she believes the state is “wrongly punishing” her for those beliefs.

According to the suit, the Texas Commission began an investigation in July 2018 of her refusal to perform weddings for same-sex couples. The suit says Hensley recommended private vendor to the couples who would perform those weddings.

Last month, the Commission warned Hensely about her stance.

Today, Hensley’s lawyer, Jeremy Dys, says her decision does not impact rulings in the courtroom.

“This is a wedding ceremony, and she has welcomed everybody and treats everybody in her courtroom in any regard,” says Dys.

Hensely and her lawyer say they have received no complaints from the public on her views. However, one LGTBQ advocate for organization – Inbound Waco – says they have been objecting for at least two years.

“That is absolutely not a valid statement. InterWaco has been complaining since 2017. It’s public record. There’s multiple articles about it,” says Carmen Saenz, of InterWaco LGBT.

Inbound is also filing a complaint with the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

As for Hensely, her lawsuit is seeking $10,000 for damages and a public declaration that Justices of the Peace can choose which weddings they perform.