KILLEEN, Texas – The Julianna Allen Memorial Fund has been set up on GoFundMe.com to cover funeral expenses, and to support her father during a difficult time.

Julianna was identified as the driver in a fatal crash last week. She was distracted by her cell phone and lost control of her car on Interstate 14. The vehicle’s wheels dug into the ground, which caused her vehicle to roll to the driver’s side, and struck the “Welcome to Killeen” sign and landscape.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.