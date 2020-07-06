July 4 domestic dispute leads to short standoff, arrest

Mclennan County deputies report an incident involving family violence on the Fourth of July led to a short standoff and recovery of a stolen firearm.

An arrest affidavit stated that a deputy was sent to the 6700 block of Bagby Avenue on the reported domestic disturbance and found a female victim who said her boyfriend and father of her children had beaten her with his fists and threatened to kill her with a pistol.

She told the deputy that she was in fear for her life.

The affidavit said the victim had visible injuries and that there had been multiple witnesses to the incident.

The suspect in the case had fled before deputies arrived and it was learned that he had gone to a home in the 3700 block of Cumberland in Waco.

When authorities arrived, after a brief stand off the suspect, identified as Marcos Antonio Amezcua, surrendered and was taken into custody.

The affidavit stated he told the deputy where the pistol was located in the house and it was recovered.

The affidavit stated that a check of the Ruger LC9 handgun that was recovered showed to be stolen out of Coryell County.

Amezcua was taken to the McLennan County Jail where he was booked in on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and theft of a firearm.

He was also named in an immigration hold.