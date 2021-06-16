Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony, 5K event coming to Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a flag-raising ceremony at 324 East Avenue D in front of The Village United Friday morning. 

Over 200 mini-Juneteenth Flags will be passed out. The only event the public needs to register for is the Juneteenth 5K.

This event will be held at The Clements Boys & Girls Club, located at 5100 Trimmier Road, at 11:00 a.m. Mayor Jose Segarra will be on-site to read the proclamation for the Juneteenth 5K. The presentation will be at 7:50 a.m., prior to the 8:00 a.m. start time of the 5K.

Every runner/walker/organization participating in the run/walk with receive a 5K Juneteenth t-shirt, a special medal, and a swag bag filled with things from community partners.

