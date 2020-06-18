Juneteenth Parade coming to Waco this Saturday

WACO, Texas – Friday is Juneteenth – a day celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S.

The day dates back to 1865, when Texas slaves were told they were free two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Many African-Americans usually celebrate the day with picnics and family gatherings. The African-American Chamber of Commerce is also gearing up to host its annual parade down Elm Avenue in Waco.

“You want to come out. You want to enjoy the heat, because it’s going to be hot. But you want to enjoy family. But you want to remember social distancing. You want to wear your masks. You want to remember social distancing,” says John Bible, of the African-American Chamber of Commerce.

The parade begins at 10:00 a.m. this Saturday.