WACO, Texas – The Cen-Tex African-American Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Juneteenth parade this Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of the emancipation of slavery.

The parade begins at Heritage Square at 10:00 a.m.

If you want to be in the parade with an organization or business, you can find registration and safety guidelines at https://www.centexchamber.com/events/.

For any questions regarding the event, you can call 254-235-3204.

(Courtesy: Cen-Tex African-American Chamber of Commerce)

Source: Cen-Tex African-American Chamber of Commerce