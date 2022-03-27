WACO– The Waco Convention Center was full of dinosaur lovers all weekend for Jurassic Quest.

“This is the best experience,” attendee Myiesha Sparks said.

The exhibit has life size, moving dinosaurs including an apatosaurus, spinosaurus, and a T-Rex.

“My favorite part is the T-Rex, it’s king of the dinosaurs,” attendee Calvin Norwood said.

Also at Jurassic Quest, people could learn about fossils, watch shows, play on the dinosaur themed equipment and do dinosaur themed crafts.



“The Quest” is an interactive adventure to find clues throughout the exhibit and collect a prize at the end.

Sparks and her family traveled from Bryan to celebrate her son’s birthday with the dinosaurs.

“To see all these amazing dinosaurs that look so realistic,” Sparks said. “This is nice. This is really nice.”

Norwood is a dinosaur lover and likes to learn about dinosaurs.

“A T-Rex only eats meat,” Norwood said.

He and his family traveled from Killeen to see the dinosaurs.

To him, Jurassic Quest was perfect. If it were up to him, he would only change one thing.

“I wish I could ride one of these,” Norwood said. “Not the T-Rex, it’s too big. Nobody gonna put a saddle on that, nobody gonna put a ladder on that.”

Rebecca Dale is glad she didn’t miss out on this opportunity.

“I’ve always been into dinosaurs,” Dale said. “I think that they’re really interesting and cool, and I was curious to see what it was all about.”

Next weekend Jurassic Quest will be in Fort Worth.