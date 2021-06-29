Jury convicts Cedar Park man for impersonating FBI agent in Temple pharmacy

WACO, Texas – A federal jury convicted a Cedar Park man Monday on two counts of impersonating a federal agent.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that on several occasions in July and August 2019, 52-year-old Jonathan Jefferson Ferris entered a pharmacy in Temple looking to fill an out-of-state prescription for Fentanyl patches.

Ferris always identified himself to the pharmacy employee as an out-of-town FBI agent on temporary assignment. He wore a lanyard with a fake FBI identification card attached and used fraudulent documentation purportedly from the FBI to support his request for filling the Fentanyl prescriptions.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs of the FBI’s San Antonio Division made this announcement Tuesday. Ferris faces up to three years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September 29, 2021, before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright.

The FBI conducted this investigation together with investigators from DEA Diversion and the Cedar Park Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier is prosecuting this case.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice