Jury duty canceled in McLennan County

Jury service for the month of March is cancelled in McLennan County until April 6th because of COVID-19 concerns.

District Clerk Jon R. Gimble made that announcement Friday after the office of Court Administration and Texas Supreme Court recommended courts suspend and reschedule proceedings that involve large gatherings or groups, including jury service.

The District Courts and District Clerk’s Office will remain open for all other matters.

FOX44 News is reaching out to other counties to see if similar precautions are being taken there.