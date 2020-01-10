Jury levies 70 year sentence in Bryan stabbing case

A Brazos County jury has sentenced Wakeem Mathis, Jr to 70 years in prison after finding him guilty in a 2018 stabbing in Bryan.

The jury found that Mathis was guilty of the April 11, 2018 attack at the Shamrock Apartments.

The jury heard testimony that the two men were friends and had spent the day together earlier before the attack.

When Bryan police arrived at the scene, they found the victim with several stab wounds to the arms, abdomen, chest, neck, face and back.

The apartment where the attack occurred was covered with large amounts of blood.

Responding officers performed emergency life saving measures with the victim then taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he was put into a medically induced coma.

Mathis fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but left a blood trail leading to his home.

Officers found him there with two cuts he himself received during the attack.

The jury allso heard evidence that Mathis was the aggressor in two other assaults against a Houston woman.

During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard evidence of Mathis’ prior criminal history including harboring a runaway, criminal trespass of a habitation, harassment, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and two instances of assault family violence.

They further were told that he was a documented member of the ” Bloods” criminal street gang.