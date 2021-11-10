Jury selection begins for capital murder trial of Keith Spratt

The jury selection process for the capital murder trial of one of two men charged in a murder for hire plot has begun with the jury panel being given questionnaires to be filled out before juror interviews begin November 29.

Keith Spratt is charged in connection with the the death of 37-year-old Joshua Ladale Pittman who was shot and killed at the Pick N Pay Food Mart at 504 Faulkner Lane back on December 23, 2015.

Police said during the investigation of Pittman`s murder it was learned that Pittman had been involved in committing multiple robberies of individuals.

Investigators believe that Pittman had set up Keith Spratt to be robbed and also robbed the second suspect, Tyler Clay.

Detectives say they believe those robbery victims then conspired to murder Pittman.

They charge that Tyler Clay solicited Keith Spratt for the murder of Pittman.

Pittman had been playing a game machine inside the store when a man approached Pittman and shot him several times in his face and upper torso.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty for Spratt in this case, but rather are seeking life without parole.

Clay and Spratt are being tried separately.

Clay was convicted of his part in the murder in December 2018 but that conviction was reversed earlier this year.

Clay will be retried but that trial date has not yet been set.

District Attorney spokesman Tom Needham said that the reasons for the reversal of Clay’s conviction should have no impact on the scheduling or trial of Spratt.

Spratt has remained in the McLennan County Jail since his arrest in 2017 with his bond set at a total of $1,331,000.

Jail records indicate he is being held on the capital murder charge along with other charges including aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two separate counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury, violation of a protective order and indecent exposure.