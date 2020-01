BELL COUNTY, Texas – Jury selection is underway in the trial of Dana Walcott, Jr., who is charged with the murder of Michael Vanlandingham of Copperas Cove.

Walcott and Owen Free are accused of shooting Vanlandingham twice in the head in September 2018, before trying to burn his body.

If convicted, the two men could get the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

