‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ protest held at Waco Suspension Bridge

WACO, Texas – Community members gathered in Waco Wednesday night to show support for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Police in a drug raid gone wrong.

A Louisville grand jury indicted one of the officers, Brett Hanckinson, for shooting into another house during the drug raid – but decided not to move forward with charges against any of the other officers.

The group protesting at the Waco Suspension Bridge was mostly made up of Baylor students of all races.

On top of chanting, the protesters downloaded the Five Calls app and called on Congress to demand change.

The group also shared stories of oppression and privilege they have experienced in their lives.