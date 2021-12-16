BRYAN, Texas – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple Bryan burglaries over the past few months.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect after victims were able to provide video of the suspect and his vehicle. A search warrant was conducted at the residence of the juvenile in Caldwell. Multiple stolen items associated with burglaries were discovered during the search warrant.

The juvenile is booked at the Juvenile Detention Center for Burglary of Habitation, multiple Burglary of Vehicle cases, two Theft of Firearm cases, and Criminal Trespass. There are potentially additional charges coming.

This suspect has been linked to burglaries in multiple neighborhoods throughout Bryan – including Rudder Pointe, Sienna, Austin’s Colony, College Main, and Ehlinger. Multiple victims assisted the department in order to identify this suspect.

Source: Bryan Police Department