MADISON COUNTY, Texas – A juvenile leads Madison County authorities on a pursuit.

A Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop Thursday night at Main Street and N. Madison Street. They driver started to evade the deputy, and a pursuit started.





(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Other deputies were soon involved, as well as officers with the Madisonville Police Department and troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol.

The suspect was stopped and taken into custody on the 400 block of W. Magnolia. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is a juvenile – therefore he was released to his parents with several citations. The vehicle was impounded.

Source: Madison County Sheriff’s Office