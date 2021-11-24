Juvenile in custody after aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas – A juvenile boy is in custody after an aggravated robbery this afternoon.

Officers responded to the call around 2:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of N. 15th St. Upon arrival, the victim stated that a the juvenile pointed a gun at him and struck him on the head before taking his vehicle and cell phone.

The victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, officers located a juvenile suspect in the 900 block of Avenue B. The suspect was detained and taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.