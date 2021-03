One male juvenile was sent to a Temple hospital after being shot during the noon hour Friday.

Temple police report it was reported as a shots-fired incident at 12:09 p.m. in the 2500 block of Saulsbury Drive.

Officers found the victim who was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police had not identified any suspects as of early Friday afternoon.

The circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation.