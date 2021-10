WOODWAY, Texas – Woodway Police K-9 Shaka won $5,000 in grant money to be used towards the department’s K-9 division.

They were the only Texas department to win grant money, and are thanking the community for its support.

Shaka is also back home with her handler Joshua Hilliard. As you may remember, she was rushed to the emergency clinic after a rattlesnake bit her twice in the face.

Hilliard says this was a scary situation for him. He’s had Shaka with him since she was eight months old.