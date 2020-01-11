K-9 unit honored for actions in helping to solve murder case

WACO, Texas – A McLennan County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit is being recognized for a traffic stop which helped to solve a murder case.

Deputy Jeremy Bost and his K-9 Officer Kilo were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 35 on November 17, 2019 – when he felt something was off. He noticed blood on the driver’s clothes.

After discovering the cars did not belong to the drivers, a search of the vehicles resulted in knives being found with blood on them.

As a result of the traffic stop, the two drivers were arrested and charged for the murders of two Plano residents.

Deputy Bost says he is happy he was able to help solve the investigation.

“I hope that it never happens to anybody else. But if it does, I hope that we are able to stop them. I hope that we catch them before it does, and if it doesn’t, I hope we can catch them after,” says Bost.

Bost was presented with an award Friday which recognizes excellence in the line of duty.